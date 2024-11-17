Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Short Interest Update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Burford Capital by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 20.9% in the third quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $13.19 on Friday. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.