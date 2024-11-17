BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,924. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.