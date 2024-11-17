BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

BRT stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 86,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,305. The firm has a market cap of $360.02 million, a P/E ratio of -36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is -188.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 187.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

