Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.23 and traded as high as C$35.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$35.45, with a volume of 222,107 shares changing hands.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.28. The stock has a market cap of C$10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -219.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

In other Brookfield Renewable Partners news, Director Nancy Patricia Dorn acquired 1,728 shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,498.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

