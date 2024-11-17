Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of BIP stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -426.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $41,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.