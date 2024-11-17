Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in October

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 895,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 374,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 560,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.51). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $226,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,867.64. This represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,141,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,663,358.24. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,265 shares of company stock worth $1,564,211. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 974.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 989.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 29.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 97.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

