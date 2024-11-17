Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 80,700 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brera Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of Brera stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Brera has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.00.
Brera Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brera
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.