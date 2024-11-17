Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Update

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Braze
In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,128,310.95. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,720,244.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,244.10. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,252 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,839. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Braze
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Braze by 18.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,428,000 after acquiring an additional 229,660 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,617,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Braze by 148.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 64,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Braze by 566.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 46,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 39,183 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Braze
Braze Trading Down 3.9 %
BRZE stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,655. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. Braze has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $61.53.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Braze will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Braze
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.