BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Down 21.5% in October

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.83. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ( NYSE:LND Free Report ) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Articles

