BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Down 21.5% in October

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.83. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.46 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.