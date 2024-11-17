Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,846 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $134,813.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,085.79. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $73.89.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $1,597,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 148.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

