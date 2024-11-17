BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $94,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This represents a 64.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,047.37 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $708.75 and a 12 month high of $1,068.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $969.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $870.78.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,019.62.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

