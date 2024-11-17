BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 25.6% in October

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the October 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 67,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $13.97.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
