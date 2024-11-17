BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 25.6% in October

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the October 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 67,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 96,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.