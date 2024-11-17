BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,247,700 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 13,585,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 191.7 days.

BHP Group Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHPLF opened at $27.53 on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

