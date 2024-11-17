BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $1,953,000. XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 503.6% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 768,972 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 477.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,883 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 173,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $9,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

