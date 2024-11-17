Benchmark Boosts Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Price Target to $10.00

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cineverse from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Cineverse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cineverse

Cineverse Stock Up 23.1 %

CNVS stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Cineverse has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $50.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 46.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cineverse

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cineverse stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,507 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.93% of Cineverse worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cineverse

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.