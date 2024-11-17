Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 715.44 ($9.02) and traded as high as GBX 742 ($9.35). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 737 ($9.29), with a volume of 1,495,415 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 880 ($11.09) to GBX 950 ($11.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 943 ($11.88).
Check Out Our Latest Report on BEZ
Beazley Trading Down 0.7 %
Insider Transactions at Beazley
In related news, insider Fiona Muldoon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 779 ($9.82) per share, with a total value of £77,900 ($98,172.65). Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.
About Beazley
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beazley
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.