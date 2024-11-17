Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 715.44 ($9.02) and traded as high as GBX 742 ($9.35). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 737 ($9.29), with a volume of 1,495,415 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 880 ($11.09) to GBX 950 ($11.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 943 ($11.88).

The stock has a market cap of £4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 497.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 769.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 715.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 21.78.

In related news, insider Fiona Muldoon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 779 ($9.82) per share, with a total value of £77,900 ($98,172.65). Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

