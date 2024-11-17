BCGM Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,063 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 3.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $117.84 and a 52 week high of $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.76.

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

