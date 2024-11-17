BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned 2.16% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEPW. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,461,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,663,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,522,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,045,000.

SEPW opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

