BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.