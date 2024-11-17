BCGM Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMUB opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1506 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.