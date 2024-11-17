Barclays Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $95.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Shares of CHRW opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.81%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,555,000 after acquiring an additional 42,189 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $297,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $2,960,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

