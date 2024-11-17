Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Stock Price

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GXO

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,228,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,636,000 after acquiring an additional 82,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,221,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,702,000 after purchasing an additional 648,547 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,499,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.