Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in October

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLHEF remained flat at $201.18 during trading hours on Friday. Bâloise has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $201.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.64 and a 200 day moving average of $176.65.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Featured Stories

