Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in October

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BLHEF remained flat at $201.18 during trading hours on Friday. Bâloise has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $201.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.64 and a 200 day moving average of $176.65.
About Bâloise
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bâloise
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.