Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.54 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

