BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Update

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BAB Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of BABB stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. BAB has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.02.
BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter.
BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.
