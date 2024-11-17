Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the October 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Avolta Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,617. Avolta has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

