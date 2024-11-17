Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s 7th Largest Position

Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Concord Asset Management LLC VA owned approximately 0.24% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,528.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,157,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,785,000 after buying an additional 2,128,958 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,181,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,336,000 after acquiring an additional 992,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,162,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,677,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 908,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 432,514 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,287,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

