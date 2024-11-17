Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.45.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AUTL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.08. 2,714,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,116. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

