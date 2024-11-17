Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 31.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,947 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the software company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,453 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,457 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,789,000 after purchasing an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $299.15 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $315.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.20.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,213 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

