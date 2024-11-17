Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

