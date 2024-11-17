Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Has $944,000 Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,726,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $101.70 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $111.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average is $105.10.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

