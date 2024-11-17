Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.2% of Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 221,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,001,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Visa by 13.4% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 228,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,859,000 after buying an additional 26,931 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 10.5% in the third quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.3% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $309.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.60 and a 1-year high of $312.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $321.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.