Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $134.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

