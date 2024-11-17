Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $192.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.03. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.86.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.