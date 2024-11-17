Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF opened at 0.11 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1 year low of 0.09 and a 1 year high of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.12.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
