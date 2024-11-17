Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF opened at 0.11 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1 year low of 0.09 and a 1 year high of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.12.

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of fluorspar properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 353 claims covering an area of approximately 5,982 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 55 claims covering an area of approximately 55,000 acres located in British Columbia.

