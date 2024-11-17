Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 1,671 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $292,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,312,450. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total value of $10,728,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,280 shares of company stock worth $83,030,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 15.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $175.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.