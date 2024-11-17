Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Plans Special Dividend of $5.00

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, November 7th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

