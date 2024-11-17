Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in October

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 287,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 264.8 days.

Arca Continental Trading Down 0.4 %

EMBVF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525. Arca Continental has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

