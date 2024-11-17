Aqua Metals Issues Press Release on Q3 2024 Operational and Financial Results

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) announced its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2024 in a press release issued on November 14, 2024. The company’s official statement, detailing its performance for the quarter, is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The press release, which contains comprehensive information regarding Aqua Metals’ third-quarter results, is furnished for reference purposes and is not considered a filed document as part of the Form 8-K submission.

In addition to the press release, Aqua Metals also submitted an Interactive Data File as Exhibit 104, containing the Cover Page embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Authorized by the regulations outlined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report has been officially signed on behalf of Aqua Metals, Inc. by Judd Merrill, the Chief Financial Officer, on November 14, 2024.

The company’s press release offers investors and stakeholders valuable insights into Aqua Metals’ recent operational and financial performance, further detailing its position and progress within the market.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

