Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISCB. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCB opened at $60.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

