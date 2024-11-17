Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,300 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMT. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $702,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 350.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 262,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $23.10 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

