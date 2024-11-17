Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Apollomics Stock Performance

Apollomics stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Apollomics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Apollomics Company Profile

Further Reading

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

