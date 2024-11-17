Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Up 24.6% in October

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,320,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 21,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

APO stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,696. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $85.84 and a 1-year high of $168.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 34,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 35,112 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 29.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 50.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

