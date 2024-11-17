Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

AOMR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 94,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,079. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $230.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.43. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $13.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.06%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOMR. BTIG Research started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W D. Minami acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,259 shares in the company, valued at $440,370.07. This represents a 12.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $53,268.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,328.03. This trade represents a 11.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,948 shares of company stock worth $336,083 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 256.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 33,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

