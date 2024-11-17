Analysts Set Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) Price Target at $11.40

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATNM. B. Riley lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 256,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 103,557 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ATNM stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.14. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

