Analysts Set Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) Price Target at $11.40

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ATNM. B. Riley lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ATNM stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.14. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.24.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).
