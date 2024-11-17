Amgen Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share by the medical research company on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Amgen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amgen to earn $20.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Amgen Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $283.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $260.52 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.57.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

