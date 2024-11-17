Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.47% of Ameriprise Financial worth $216,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 126,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,410,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,701.44. The trade was a 57.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,445 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $562.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.96 and a 1-year high of $569.47.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

