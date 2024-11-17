American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,504 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in American International Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,440,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 239.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. UBS Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AIG opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -47.20%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

