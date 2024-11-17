American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Short Interest Down 30.9% in October

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the October 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDSI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $803,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,624,000 after buying an additional 319,603 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SDSI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. 8,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,439. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $52.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

