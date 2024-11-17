AM Squared Ltd Raises Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AM Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

